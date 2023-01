Dedmon (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Dedmon will be available Friday after initially being listed as probable with a foot injury. Last time out, Dedmon returned from a six-game absence due to a foot injury and posted two points, three rebounds and one block in seven minutes. He figures to see a similar workload Friday, though he could garner increased minutes with Caleb Martin (quadriceps) out.