Dedmon (ankle) will warm up with the intention of playing Sunday in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series with the Hawks.

One of five players listed as questionable or probable in advance of the Heat's postseason opener, Dedmon was sidelined one week ago for the Heat's regular-season finale against the Magic with the ankle injury, but since Miami had already clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed by that point, he may just have sat out for precautionary purposes. Expect Dedmon to slot back in as starting center Bam Adebayo's primary backup Sunday.