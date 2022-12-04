The Heat list Dedmon as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with left foot plantar fasciitis.

Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Heat, who could be deciding between holding Dedmon out in Memphis or in Tuesday's home game against the Pistons. Even if Dedmon plays Monday, he'll be a candidate to rest Tuesday after he recently missed one game on account of the left foot issue. He returned to action for the Heat's latest contest Friday, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over nine minutes in a 120-116 win over the Celtics.