Dedmon is questionable for Friday's game due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon has battled plantar fasciitis all season and was initially listed as questionable due to the foot issue, but he's now being listed with a stomach illness. Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable as well, so if neither big man is available, Nikola Jovic could be thrust into an expanded role for a second straight game.