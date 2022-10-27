Dedmon tallied two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in five minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dedmon has seen his minutes decrease from 15.9 per game to 10.0 through four games this season. He only played five minutes Wednesday to rookie Nikola Jovic's 15. While this may have been Miami resting the 33-year-old during a blowout on the first night of a back-to-back, fantasy managers should be worried about his playing time moving forward, especially when Omer Yurtseven (ankle) returns.