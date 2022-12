Dedmon (foot) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nuggets and didn't travel with Miami for the team's five-game road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon will likely miss the team's next five games with left foot plantar fasciitis, but it's possible he can rejoin the team along their road trip. Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson will likely receive extended minutes as the Heat's backup bigs.