Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Dedmon (foot) is likely to play Wednesday against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While Dedmon is still officially listed as questionable for the contest, Spoelstra's comments suggest that the big man will play through the foot issue again Wednesday. With Bam Adebayo (knee) sidelined, Dedmon could be in line for his first start of the 2022-23 season if he's ultimately available.