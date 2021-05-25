Dedmon had 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Monday's Game 2 loss to Milwaukee.

The Heat were thoroughly drubbed from start to finish, but Dedmon stood out as perhaps the lone bright spot. The veteran big man did all he could to keep Miami in the game in the first quarter, and he continued to play well in the second half despite his team's consistent, 20-plus-point deficit. Dedmon has given Miami good minutes off the bench since signing on April, but he typically sits in the 12-to-15-minute range, so Monday's performance was an outlier due to the blowout.