The Heat list Dedmon as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon was listed with the same injury ahead of Saturday's game against the Hornets, but he suited up and logged 13 minutes off the bench in the Heat's 132-115 win. If Dedmon is unable to go Monday, the Heat could turn to newly-signed two-way player Orlando Robinson to handle the backup duties at center behind starter Bam Adebayo.