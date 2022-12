Dedmon (foot) looks set to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon should resume his backup duties behind Bam Adebayo, which hasn't proven to be particularly fruitful of late. Dedmon compiled just two combined points over 18 minutes in his last two appearances. However, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in the five before that, so there is some fantasy upside to his game.