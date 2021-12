Dedmon contributed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 111-85 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dedmon started in place of Bam Adebayo (finger) and made the most of the opportunity, as he posted one of his best games of the season. He's made four starts in place of Adebayo already this season, averaging 7.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals in those contests.