Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Dedmon (foot) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon hasn't appeared in either of Miami's last two preseason games while tending to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but his ability to practice fully could be enough to put him on track to suit for Monday's exhibition with the Rockets. Along with Omer Yurtseven (ankle) -- who was limited in practice Sunday -- Dedmon is vying for the top backup role behind starting center Bam Adebayo.