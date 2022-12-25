Dedmon (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Dedmon was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Pacers, and he won't be able to suit up against Minnesota, either. The Heat is quite thin when it comes to frontcourt depth, but considering the likes of Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable, the likes of Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson are likely to see decent minutes off the bench as a result. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Lakers.