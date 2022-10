Dedmon (plantar fasciitis) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon is a late addition to the injury report due to a lingering foot injury that has hampered his early-season production and does not look like a promising sign for a Friday appearance. If Dedmon misses, look for rookie Nikola Jovic to see more run while Bam Adebayo takes on a heavier load with teammate Omer Yurtseven (ankle) ruled out.