Dedmon (foot) is active for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon should supply some minutes off the bench at center behind Bam Adebayo. The veteran center is averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 boards over 12.2 minutes on the year, but he's not much of a fantasy asset when Adebayo is healthy.