Coach Erik Spoelstra said Dedmon, who's listed as questionable due to a foot injury, is planning to play Friday against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon continues to battle a foot injury that cost him two games at the end of October, but he's expected to suit up for a third straight contest. Across seven appearances, the backup big man has averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.