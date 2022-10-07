Dedmon (foot) is out for Friday's preseason matchup against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The veteran is still dealing with plantar fasciitis. If he misses any regular-season time, more minutes would be in store for Omer Yurtseven.
