Dedmon (foot) participated in Monday's practice session, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon has missed the last two games due to plantar fasciitis, but his return to practice is encouraging ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors. Prior to the injury, Dedmon was averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per contest. With Omer Yurtseven (ankle) still sidelined, Dedmon figures to regain his role in the frontcourt rotation as a reserve behind starter Bam Adebayo once healthy.