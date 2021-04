Dedmon had 10 points (1-1 FG, 8-8 FT) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Dedmon was able to take advantage of the Nets' lack of size inside, working his way to the free throw line eight times and drilling each of those attempts. The veteran center may have a chance to establish himself as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo going forward, as rookie Precious Achiuwa was a DNP-CD on Sunday.