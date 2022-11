Dedmon is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a foot injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon has managed to play in five consecutive games, but he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis affecting his left foot. If Dedmon ends up sitting out Saturday, Jamal Cain could see some run in the frontcourt after being transferred from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday.