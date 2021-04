Dedmon is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to the league's health and safety protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Given the questionable designation, it's likely that Dedmon, himself, did not test positive for the virus, but he did not make the initial trip to Texas with the team. However, Winderman notes that if he's cleared through the league's protocols, there's a chance Dedmon could meet the team in San Antonio on Wednesday.