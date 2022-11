Dedmon is questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards with left foot plantar fasciitis.

Dedmon has been dealing with plantar fasciitis all season despite only missing two games. If Bam Adebayo (knee) and Dedmon don't play against Washington, Nikola Jovic is likely to draw another start. Either way, the 33-year-old big man's foot issues will likely linger for much of 2022-23.