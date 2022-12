Dedmon (foot) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.

Dedmon is questionable to miss his second straight game Friday due to left foot plantar fasciitis. With Dedmon and Nikola Jovic (foot) both questionable, Haywood Highsmith, Udonis Haslem, and Bam Adebayo are all candidates for extended minutes. The veteran big man will have extra time to heal for Monday's game against the Grizzlies if he can't play against Boston.