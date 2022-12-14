Demond (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Dedmon has once again received the "questionable" tag. The center has appeared in the past three games and has averaged 13.7 minutes during that span. Barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff, Dedmon will likely be available for the Heat on Wednesday.
