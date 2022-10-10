Dedmon is starting Monday's preseason game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dedmon missed the first two exhibitions due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but he's since returned to practice as a full participant and has been cleared to run the floor. He'll continue his campaign for the backup role behind Bam Adebayo (knee) Monday evening.
More News
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Looks ready for Monday's exhibition•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Out Friday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Back at practice Friday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Limited by foot issue Tuesday•
-
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Agrees to two-year deal with Heat•