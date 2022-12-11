The Heat list Dedmon as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers with left foot plantar fasciitis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon has been a fixture on the Heat injury report of late with the same foot issue, but he's managed to play in both of Miami's last two games. If Dedmon is unable to go Monday as the Heat kick off a four-game road trip, head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely turn to the newly re-signed Orlando Robinson to serve as the backup center behind starter Bam Adebayo.