Dedmon (illness) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon was sidelined for the Heat's Game 4 loss due to a head cold, but he'll return for Game 5. The veteran big man has averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game during the postseason.