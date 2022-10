Dedmon (foot) won't play against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dedmon has been dealing with plantar fasciitis over the course of the last couple of weeks, but is likely being held out as a precaution considering the Heat are on the first night of a back-to-back. He got seven minutes of run in the Heat's preseason opener, recording two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds.