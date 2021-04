Dedmon scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT) with nine rebounds and one block in a 116-111 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Dedmon was extremely efficient in his 15 minutes of action, just missing his second double-double of the season. The backup center has averaged 8.4 points (on 74.3 percent shooting from the field) and 5.9 rebounds in his eight games with Miami this season. Despite the big game, Dedmon doesn't see enough opportunities to have much value in most fantasy leagues.