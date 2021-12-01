Dedmon (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Normally, Dedmon's availability would be an afterthought, but given the news that Bam Adebayo (finger) will undergo surgery and miss 4-to-6 weeks, Dedmon could be looking at an extended run as the Heat's starting center. He's made three starts in place of Adebayo already this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in those contests. Obviously, Dedmon doesn't offer the same level of two-way ability as Adebayo, but his rebounding and shot-blocking upside make him a reasonable -- albeit low-end -- streaming option for fantasy managers in need of help in those categories. Prior to his injury, Adebayo was averaging only 0.3 blocks per game and had only two swats in his last 12 appearances.