Dedmon had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2FT), nine rebounds and a steal on Wednesday, playing 17 minutes in the Heat's 106-93 win over the Nets.

Nearly recording a double-double in limited action, Dedmon made the most of his playing time Wednesday. Not flashy, but any injury to the Miami frontcourt would speculatively build appeal for Dedmon as an offensive big man.