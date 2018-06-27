Heat's Dikembe Dixson: Will suit up for summer league

Dixson has secured a roster spot with the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Dixson didn't get his name called at the 2018 NBA Draft following a three-year stint at Illinois-Chicago, but will try to make an impression during summer league. During his senior campaign, he started all 32 games he appeared in, averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. However, he struggled from the field, shooting just 38.9 percent.