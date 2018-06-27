Heat's Dikembe Dixson: Will suit up for summer league
Dixson has secured a roster spot with the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Dixson didn't get his name called at the 2018 NBA Draft following a three-year stint at Illinois-Chicago, but will try to make an impression during summer league. During his senior campaign, he started all 32 games he appeared in, averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. However, he struggled from the field, shooting just 38.9 percent.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...