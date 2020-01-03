Heat's Dion Waiters: Active but won't play
Waiters will be active but won't play Friday against the Magic due to illness.
Waiters rejoined the team Tuesday but failed to make his season debut. After being an active scratch Friday, his next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Portland.
