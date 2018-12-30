Heat's Dion Waiters: Appears ready to return
Waiters (ankle) insists he's ready to return to the court, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's uncertain whether Waiters will get back on the court for Sunday's contest, but he fared well in his rehab assignment in the G League and appears to have returned to health. Expect him to suit up either Sunday against Minnesota or Wednesday in Cleveland.
