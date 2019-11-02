Heat's Dion Waiters: Available Sunday
Waiters (coach's decision) will be available for Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, Khobi Price of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has yet to make his season debut following a suspension and a set of coach's decisions. However with Jimmy Butler (foot) and Justise Winslow (back) questionable for the contest, he could have an opportunity to finally see the court. Should one or both ultimately sit out, he could find some room to run with the Heat's second unit.
