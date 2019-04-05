Waiters (knee) is available to play in Friday's contest at Minnesota, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters had an MRI done on his left knee after Wednesday's loss to Boston but the scan revealed nothing of any concern. It's unknown weather or not Waiters may have felt a tweak in his knee or is just experience knee soreness. Nevertheless, Waiters will be fully ready to help the Heat make a playoff push down the stretch in the next coming days.

