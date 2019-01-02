Heat's Dion Waiters: Available vs. Cavs
Waiters (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
After a lengthy absence to start the season while he worked his way back from ankle surgery, Waiters will suit up Wednesday night and be available to play in Cleveland. Given how long Waiters has been sidelined, he will likely be very limited at the start while he catches up to speed, but Waiters is expected to be a key contributor in the Heat's backcourt this season once he is a full go.
