Heat's Dion Waiters: Away from team Sunday
Waiters is not with the team Sunday as he's expecting the birth of his child, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Waiters back in Miami for the birth of his daughter, Tyler Johnson and Justise Winslow will likely see a sizable increase in playing time, making them both intriguing fantasy plays. It's currently unclear if Waiters will be able to return for Monday's tilt against the Warriors.
