Waiters returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left ankle last January, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

While Waiters did not go through a full session, it's still a major step in the right direction for a player who's nearly gone an entire year without structured basketball activities. "He's doing more work right now," Spoelstra said Tuesday. "He's getting better, making progress." Spoelstra declined to offer a return timetable for Waiters, but he noted that the guard did some three-on-three work after practice and said that the team will evaluate Waiters on a day-to-day basis. For now, it seems rather unlikely that Waiters makes his return before the turn of the calendar, but if he continues to progress, a debut sometime in January would be realistic.