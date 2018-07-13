Waiters (ankle) resumed on-court activities Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery in January, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Waiters' presence on the court months before training camp is an encouraging sign, but it's still uncertain if he'll be cleared for full participation when the Heat reconvene in late September. The shooting guard inked a four-year, $52 million contract with Miami last summer despite dealing with a pre-existing navicular bone fracture, which limited him to just 30 games in 2017-18 before he required the procedure to address the injury. Prior to being shut down, Waiters averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from downtown.