Heat's Dion Waiters: Back on court
Waiters (ankle) resumed on-court activities Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery in January, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waiters' presence on the court months before training camp is an encouraging sign, but it's still uncertain if he'll be cleared for full participation when the Heat reconvene in late September. The shooting guard inked a four-year, $52 million contract with Miami last summer despite dealing with a pre-existing navicular bone fracture, which limited him to just 30 games in 2017-18 before he required the procedure to address the injury. Prior to being shut down, Waiters averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from downtown.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Resumes basketball activies•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Undergoes successful surgery, out for season•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Surgery on tap Monday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Opts for surgery, out for year•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Pondering season-ending surgery•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Out next two games•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...