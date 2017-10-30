Heat's Dion Waiters: Benched late for performance reasons
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra clarified Sunday that Waiters, who exited Saturday's loss to the Celtics with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and didn't return, wasn't benched due to a recurrence of soreness in his left ankle, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports. "That [starting] group wasn't going [Saturday]," Spoelstra said after Sunday's practice. "It's not an indictment on anything. It was clear, at the beginning of the first and third [quarters], that group was flat. We found a group that got us back into the game, made a couple of different subs. We went with that group down the stretch and we weren't able to get it done. That's why you have 15 guys on the roster. Different nights call for different things. But Dion is fully in the mix."
Waiters' early benching resulted in his worst showing of the season, with the swingman finishing with five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes. It's expected that Waiters will battle lingering soreness in his ankle off and on throughout the season, and while that could have an impact on his productivity, it's not expected to cost him any games in the near future. Fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable deploying Waiters as they normally would heading into a four-game week for the Heat that kicks off with a home matchup Monday against the Timberwolves.
