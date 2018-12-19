Heat's Dion Waiters: Cleared for full contact
Waiters (ankle) has been cleared for full contact, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters returned to practice in limited fashion Tuesday, but it appears things went better than anticipated, and he's been cleared for full contact a day later. A timetable for a return has yet to be established. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising if the guard suited up early in January.
