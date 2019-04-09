Heat's Dion Waiters: Coming off bench Tuesday
Waiters will come off the bench Tuesday against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is giving Dwyane Wade the start in what will be his final home game. Waiters gets pushed to the bench as a result.
