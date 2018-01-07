Heat's Dion Waiters: Confirmed out Sunday
Waiters (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Waiters is expecting to get a second opinion on his ankle at some point this week, which isn't necessarily encouraging that a return is forthcoming. He'll be held out once again Sunday, but look for another update on his overall timetable following his appointment later this week. Waiters' next shot to play will come on Tuesday against the Raptors.
