Waiters is expected to be active for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Waiters is yet to play this season due to a variety of issues, most recently 'The Gummy Incident,' for which he received a 10-game suspension. Having served the ban, Waiters may be an option Tuesday for coach Erik Spoelstra, who told reporters that Waiters will "probably" be activated. This news comes on the heels of the Heat announcing Goran Dragic (groin) will not play, which could free up some backcourt minutes for Waiters off the bench.