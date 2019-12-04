Waiters (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see any action in Tuesday's 121-110 overtime win against the Raptors.

Waiters was listed as active following his 10-game suspension. Still, he did not see the floor in this one and has yet to make his season debut. Regardless, Waiters will likely have a hard time leapfrogging rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro and should probably be avoided across all formats at least until he sees the court.