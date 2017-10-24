Heat's Dion Waiters: Doesn't participate in practice Tuesday
Waiters (ankle) was unable to practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Waiters played 23 minutes during Monday's game against Atlanta despite participating in only non-contact drills during practice Friday. This is a bit more troublesome this time around since he sat out for the entirety of Tuesday's practice. Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will likely see more minutes during Wednesday's game against the Spurs if the 25-year-old doesn't play.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Will play Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Tweaks ankle Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Leads team with 13 points Friday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Not starting Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Drops eight dimes in Monday's preseason win•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Struggles mightily Thursday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...