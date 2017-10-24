Heat's Dion Waiters: Doesn't participate in practice Tuesday

Waiters (ankle) was unable to practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Waiters played 23 minutes during Monday's game against Atlanta despite participating in only non-contact drills during practice Friday. This is a bit more troublesome this time around since he sat out for the entirety of Tuesday's practice. Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will likely see more minutes during Wednesday's game against the Spurs if the 25-year-old doesn't play.