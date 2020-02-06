Heat's Dion Waiters: Doesn't warmup Wednesday
Waiters was held out of warmups ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's unclear why Waiters was kept off the floor as he's not known to be dealing with any injury issues. There's a chance, however, that his absence was due to the Heat's recent trade for Andre Iguodala, with Waiters potentially being a piece of the outgoing package. Look for an official update from the team regarding his status to come out at some point in the near future.
