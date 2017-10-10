Heat's Dion Waiters: Drops eight dimes in Monday's preseason win
Waiters went for 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win against the Hornets.
Waiters was off to a slow start this preseason, but in the last two games he has looked more like the player who had a breakout campaign in 2016-17. While he is averaging 4.0 turnovers in these last two tilts, he is also posting 15.5 points (on 9.5 shots) to go with 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 25.5 minutes per night.
