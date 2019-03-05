Waiters accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block over 25 minutes Monday against Atlanta.

Waiters' scoring has been sporadic of late, as he's been held to seven points or fewer in two of his last five games. He did manage to find success Monday, however, converting on 55.6 percent of his field goals while tallying at least one rebound, assist, block and steal. Waiters will enter Wednesday's clash with Charlotte with a 10.3 ppg average through 24 contests this season.